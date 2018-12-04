Monday night shooting, robbery near Washburn University under investigation

A shooting near Washburn University Monday night is still under investigation.

Topeka police say they were sent to the area of 13th and College Monday around 6:30 p.m.

A victim was found there with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

The investigation revealed that the shooting victim had his 2013 grey Toyota pickup stolen during the aggravated robbery.

The suspect is still on the loose. If you know more about the robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.