Monday night’s Storm Talk at Washburn postponed

A storm watchers informational meeting that was scheduled for Monday night at Washburn University has been postponed.

Shawnee County Emergency Management Director Dusty Nichols says the Storm Talk has been cancelled due to the potential threat for severe weather in the area.

Nichols says a new day and time for the meeting will be announced soon.

Forecasters are predicting a strong chance for thunderstorms across Northeast Kansas starting this afternoon and continuing on into the evening.

The area is currently under a wind advisory until 8 p.m.

A fire weather watch has been issued through Tuesday and could be extended for the rest of this week if dangerous fire conditions continue.

All fire Districts in Topeka and Shawnee County have a “no burning” order at this time.