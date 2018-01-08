Monday robbery nets nothing but trouble

The money stolen in a Monday morning robbery in Topeka was recovered by employees of the business.

According to Topeka Police, staff of the business advised that a black male, approximately 15-19 years old, approximately 5’10”, 135-150 pounds, wearing a black coat with gray hood, black jeans, black mask, and armed with a knife entered the store and walked behind the counter.

The male threatened staff and took an undetermined amount of money from the register. The male then left the business through a south door on foot.

Staff followed the male to the area of 9th and Polk where they were able to recover the money taken. The male continued north on foot from 9th and Polk.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.