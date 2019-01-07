Monday spring-like

Monday will feel much more like spring than winter.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clearing this morning, then breezy and warmer, with a high at 62. Gusty west winds 15-25 mph this afternoon.

Tonight: Clear and breezy, with a low at 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cooler, with a high at 52.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 42.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 62. West northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 33.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high at 52.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 45.