WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


55°F
Overcast
Feels Like 55°
Winds NNE 7 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Mostly Cloudy55°
44°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Mostly Cloudy60°
48°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Thunderstorm56°
44°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of Rain49°
40°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy59°
46°

Mondesi Named Royals Starting Second Baseman

by on March 27, 2017 at 2:27 PM (2 hours ago)

The Royals are one week away from the start of the 2017 season when they take on the Twins up at Target Field in Minnesota on April 3rd. 

Most of the roster and position spots for the Royals were known before spring training even began in February but one spot was up for grabs and it has gone to Raul Mondesi. 

Manager Ned Yost announced on Monday that the 21 year old shortstop/second baseman earned the second base spot for opening day. 

Mondesi beat out Christian Colon and Whit Merrifield for the job. Yost says that Merrifield and Colon will be fighting for a bench spot on the opening day 25 man roster. 

Listen to Manager Ned Yost on his decision to go with the young, athletic, 21 year old. 

 

The Kansas City Royals announced several roster moves Monday, optioning left-handed pitcher Scott Alexander and outfielders Billy Burns and Peter O’Brien to Omaha (AAA).  The Royals also reassigned six players to minor league camp, including: pitchers Al Alburquerque, Yender Cáramo, Malcom Culver and Eric Stout, catcher Zane Evans and infielder Humberto Arteaga.

The Royals now have 29 active players remaining in Major League camp, which does not include left-handed pitcher Brian Flynn, who is on the 60-day disabled list.  Of those 29 players, three of them are non-roster invitees.

 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.