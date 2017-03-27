Mondesi Named Royals Starting Second Baseman

The Royals are one week away from the start of the 2017 season when they take on the Twins up at Target Field in Minnesota on April 3rd.

Most of the roster and position spots for the Royals were known before spring training even began in February but one spot was up for grabs and it has gone to Raul Mondesi.

Manager Ned Yost announced on Monday that the 21 year old shortstop/second baseman earned the second base spot for opening day.

Mondesi beat out Christian Colon and Whit Merrifield for the job. Yost says that Merrifield and Colon will be fighting for a bench spot on the opening day 25 man roster.

Listen to Manager Ned Yost on his decision to go with the young, athletic, 21 year old.

The Kansas City Royals announced several roster moves Monday, optioning left-handed pitcher Scott Alexander and outfielders Billy Burns and Peter O’Brien to Omaha (AAA). The Royals also reassigned six players to minor league camp, including: pitchers Al Alburquerque, Yender Cáramo, Malcom Culver and Eric Stout, catcher Zane Evans and infielder Humberto Arteaga.

The Royals now have 29 active players remaining in Major League camp, which does not include left-handed pitcher Brian Flynn, who is on the 60-day disabled list. Of those 29 players, three of them are non-roster invitees.