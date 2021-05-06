      Weather Alert

Money For Restaurant Owners Available

May 6, 2021 @ 8:39am

If you own a restaurant, bar, or other facility that sells food or drink, you may be eligible for some help in recovering from the loss of sales caused by the pandemic.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund – or RRF – provides funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open.

It will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss, up to $10 million per business, and no more than $5 million per physical location.

Recipients are not required to repay the funding as long as funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023.

Entities eligible for the RRF include restaurants, food stands, food trucks, food carts, caterers, bars, saloons, lounges, taverns, and snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars.

Others may be eligible if their onsite food or beverage sales are at least 33% of gross receipts.

Details can be found at sba.gov/restaurants

