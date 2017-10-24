Money still talks when you’re trying to get elected, professor says

A University of Kansas political science professor noted on Twitter this week that the biggest hurdle barring diversity in representation is likely income.

“Of all demographics, the greatest bias or skew among our elected officials is towards the wealthy,” said Patrick Miller from KU. “If you look at Congress, for example, the median net worth of members of the Senate is $9.3 million, members of the House $2.8 million. The median American adult citizen is worth just $45,000.”

Up and down the ballot, from a school board seat to the Presidency, it takes money to be perceived as viable.

“Especially today, when politics is so expensive,” said Miller. “With relatively unrestrictive limits on campaign finance often times, especially with super PACs, it takes a lot of money to compete. The parties are interested in recruiting candidates who can bring their own wealth, their own money to the table and invest six digit sums of their own money in their campaigns. That’s true up and down the ballot.”

It’s a perception that the person who raises more money has the opportunity to be successful, whether or not that is the reality.

“When those people are able to bring their own money to their campaign, that attracts money,” said Miller. “Money compounds money and really shafts out middle class and poorer Americans from really being viable in running for office.”

The increase in women running for and winning political office in previous decades was fueled by money, as well.

“We’ve seen an increase in the percentage of women in office, but actually in the last 10 or 15 years that’s largely leveled out. We saw a big increase in women across levels of office, from local office up to Congress in the 90s and that gain in representation has largely stalled out. If you look at women running for office, the same skew is there. The women who are generally coming in and being electorally successful are wealthy women. Women who come from means, higher income, higher socioeconomic status women.”

In fact, Miller said that if you want to have a lower income representative, it’s best to vote for a young person.

“If you look at where poor and middle class people tend to succeed across demographics, you tend to see those groups more successful amongst the young than say, women or minorities.”

Four teenagers are among the 18 candidates running for governor of Kansas. The state has no age restrictions on the office.