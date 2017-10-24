Montgomery County man arrested after standoff

A southeastern Kansas man wanted for a misdemeanor warrant now faces felony charges following a Monday afternoon stand-off.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the Cherryvale Police Department were serving an arrest warrant on 44-year-old James Pickett, who was wanted for failure to appear in court.

When police arrived at Pickett’s home on West 1st Street in Cherryvale, he barricaded himself inside and threatened to harm officers at the scene.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies and officers from the Coffeyville Police Department were called to the scene and surrounded the home.

Members of the Sheriffs Emergency Response Team approached the house and were eventually able to talk him into surrendering peacefully.

“At the end of the day everyone including Mr. Pickett was safe,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Robert Dierks in a news release. “Anytime you can resolve an incident such as this one peacefully it is a success.”

Pickett was booked into the Montgomery County Jail for criminal threat charges.

He is being held on $25,000 bond.