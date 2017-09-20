WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


79°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 79°
Winds North 0 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Thunderstorm90°
71°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy91°
73°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear91°
69°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear90°
67°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy88°
66°

Moose Breaks Balboni’s Record as Royals Roll

by on September 20, 2017 at 10:04 PM (23 mins ago)

Mike Moustakas hit his 37th home run of the season, breaking Steve Balboni’s Royals record, Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield also connected and Kansas City routed the Toronto Blue Jays 15-5 on Wednesday night.

Rookie right-hander Jakob Junis (8-2) allowed four runs, two earned, in 6 1/3 innings, improving to 5-0 with a 2.42 ERA over his past eight starts.

Moustakas went 3 for 4 and came within a triple of hitting for the cycle. He eclipsed Balboni’s 1985 record with a solo blast to right off Carlos Ramirez in the sixth.

Merrifield also had three hits and drove in a pair of runs as the Royals snapped a three-game losing streak and won for the second time in their past seven.

Kansas City came within a run of matching its season high. The Royals scored 16 against Detroit twice within a seven-day span in late July.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.