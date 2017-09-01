Moose Ties Balboni’s Record in Win

The Royals earned a huge win as they held off the pesky Minnesota Twins 7-6 on Friday night at Target Field.

The Royals were down early, 2-0, in the first inning but they put up a five spot in the third inning to take the lead and they never looked back.

Cain singled in Escobar to make it 2-1, Cabrera doubled in Cain to make it 2-2, then history happened after Hosmer walked, Mike Moustakas hit his franchise tying 36th home run of the season off of starter Dillion Gee.

Moustakas joins Balboni with 36 home runs and has the rest of the month of September to break the mark set in 1985.

The Royals pushed the lead to 7-3 with Brandon Moss’ 18th home run of the year, it was a two run shotin the fifth inning.

The Twins made it interesting as they were down 7-3 going to the ninth but they got to Kelvin Herrera, as he allowed a single, hit a batter, a walk, plus a single to make the score 7-6.

Herrera then was taken out of the game on a 3-0 count to Polanco.

The game tying run on third and the go-ahead run on second Scott Alexander came in and got the game ending strikeout to give the Royals the win.

Jason Hammel went 6.1 innings and allowed four runs on seven hits.

Kansas City is now 3.5 games back of the Twins for the second wild card spot.

The Royals take on the Twins Saturday night for game two of the three game series.