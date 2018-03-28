Moran comments on Shulkin ouster at VA

Secretary of Veterans Affairs David J. Shulkin was dismissed on Wednesday and President Donald Trump announced that he would be replaced with the White House physician, Rear Admiral Ronny L. Jackson.

Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran commented on the moves. Moran is chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies.

Moran said, “Veterans deserve the best our nation has to offer and a VA worthy of their sacrifice, which requires leadership at the top that is focused on changing the bureaucracy on behalf of our nation’s heroes. Rear Admiral Jackson has a career in service and I look forward to discussing his plans for the VA to make certain veterans receive access to care they deserve. I applaud the appointment of Under Secretary of Defense Wilkie to serve in the interim – he is a strong choice to entrust with oversight of the VA.”

Moran was referring to Robert Wilkie, the under secretary for defense personnel and readiness at the Defense Department. His temporary elevation bypasses current deputy secretary, Thomas G. Bowman.