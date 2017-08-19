Moran holds Topeka town hall, denounces ‘evil behavior’, listens to constituents

Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was asked to denounce the behavior of the so-called alt-right in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend. On Friday in Topeka as part of a town hall meeting, he did just that.

“I think it’s important when we see evil behavior, that we condemn that evil behavior,” Moran said. “People need to know, there is a standard still, in this country, about what’s right and what’s wrong.”

Moran believes that there are some things he can’t do politically.

“I don’t know that this is a satisfactory answer, but so many of the things that I want to change in the country, I can’t pass a law and change people’s behaviors, attitudes or their thought, their soul,” Moran said.

He believes changing hearts happens at home and at school, in local communities.

“We need to have parents, unfortunately schools now have to be involved because of the absence of parents, our churches, our synagogues. We need people with a moral compass. All of us are failures, all of us sin. There is no perfect here, but we also need to recognize right from wrong.”

Moran then cited the example of a Western Massachusetts museum that is planning to sell some of its Norman Rockwell paintings as an example of the loss of some of the value of the past that has come into the culture.

“He may not reflect in his paintings the color, the race, the creed, the religion of Americans today,” said Moran. “There is still the fundamental values that we have as an American people that I hope is never out of date. That’s what’s missing when we have people who don’t respect the lives and worth of other people.”

Moran was relaxed in the face of attendees with red and green cards designed to let them express their opinion on his positions without trying to shout him down.

“We can have disagreement,” said Moran. “You can hold your red cards and green cards. I’m not threatened by that. I think it’s the right thing. I actually would tell you that the more discouraging thing to me would be if no one showed up today. If no one had an opinion or no one thought their opinion mattered or they couldn’t influence me or another elected official. If we get complacent, this country will not have a future.”

Moran stood and listened to individuals for approximately a half hour after the formal meeting concluded in an effort to give as many as stayed their opportunity to speak to him personally.