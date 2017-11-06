Moran holds town halls, talks taxes

Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran held town hall meetings in three northeast Kansas communities Monday. Moran was

in Onaga, Everest and Atchison.

“The two major issues that Congress has faced and continues to face are the topics of conversation at every town hall meeting,” said Moran. “Congress has moved more directly to deal with taxes. The issue of healthcare, healthcare insurance, healthcare costs continues to be a significant topic of conversation.”

The tax bill still needs to be heard in the House before it gets to the Senate, but Moran already has an idea of the framework he would like to see.

“I want to make certain that the bill that I ultimately have a chance to vote on is focused on reducing taxes in a way that

grows the economy. By that I mean, more jobs, better jobs, higher paying jobs, more secure jobs. The reason to deal with the tax code is to create a better opportunity for more Americans to be better employed, have higher wages, have greater incomes, to be better able to take care of their families.”

As an example, Moran thinks a reduction in capital gains tax rates would be a welcome source of relief that would grow the economy because it would get money moving.

“Lots of people hold on to assets until they die,” said Moran. “They do that because, when they die, they get what’s called a stepped-up basis. They don’t pay capital gains taxes on anything that’s the difference between the market value at the date of death and when it’s sold. The tax code discourages business and personal activity based upon the tax consequence. If we can alter those tax rates and change the way that works, people will make decisions that are in the best interests of their families and their business and not hold on to assets simply for the purpose of avoiding paying a tax.”

Markup of The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is taking place this week in the House.