Moran ‘Impressed’ With Gorsuch, Votes To End Filibuster For Supreme Court Nominees

United States Senator Jerry Moran approves of Neal Gorsuch’s appointment to the Supreme Court.

“I am very impressed with Judge Gorsuch,” Moran said. “I think he is the kind of person, the kind of judicial temperament, the attitude and approach, the intellect, the skillset that a Supreme Court Justice ought to have. I certainly wanted to see him confirmed.”

Moran is sorry that it took a change in Senate rules to move the nomination forward.

“A filibuster, a requiring of 60 votes, has never occurred on a Supreme Court nomination. This has never come into play. This is the first and most significant time that, in this case, Democrat Senators to a large extent, said we’re not going to grant 60 votes, therefore Judge Gorsuch will never be confirmed.”

That’s why the Republicans moved to change the rules so only 51 votes would be needed. The lack of a filibuster has not meant a lack of opposition in the past.

“Even Justice Thomas, who is probably the most controversial nomination for the Supreme Court in my lifetime, he didn’t receive 60 votes to be confirmed. He received I think the number is 53 or 54,” said Moran.

Thomas was actually confirmed by a 52 to 48 margin.