Moran reacts to Bannon exit; calls on Trump to ‘listen to your chief of staff’

Kansas US Senator Jerry Moran had a complicated reaction to the news Friday that President Donald Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, will no longer be working in the administration.

“It’s a mixed story,” said Moran. “I believe that a President ought to be able to surround him or herself with people that reflect their views, that they are comfortable with, that have leadership capabilities. Yet, we’ve seen the difficult times this White House has had in having a message, in knowing what that message is and staying on that message. We saw that with Charlottesville, in which we had three different statements and therefore it was hard to know exactly where the President was.”

Bannon has served with President Trump for seven months, but it has been just three weeks since retired General John Kelly became chief of staff. That’s a position Moran respects.

“Listen to your chief of staff,” Moran said. “Get a staff in place that can work together.”

Though Moran never met Bannon, his opinion was colored by media reports of division within the administration.

“I assume that the President made a decision that his administration will perform better in the absence of Steve Bannon,” Moran said. “I look forward to that administration coming together in a greater level of hope that the country will be less divided.”

Bannon’s next move may be to return as head of Breitbart News, the conservative website he led prior to taking a role in the administration.