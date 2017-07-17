WIBW News Now!

Moran releases statement against current Senate healthcare plan

by on July 17, 2017 at 8:01 PM (2 hours ago)

It looks as if the junior Senator from Kansas will not support the latest version of healthcare legislation to come before that body. In a statement released Tuesday, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran said he was looking for a more transparent legislative process. 

Moran said, “There are serious problems with Obamacare, and my goal remains what it has been for a long time: to repeal and replace it. This closed door process has yielded the BCRA, which fails to repeal the Affordable Care Act, or address healthcare’s rising costs. For the same reasons I could not support the previous version of this bill, I cannot support this one.”

“We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy. Furthermore, if we leave the federal government in control of everyday healthcare decisions, it is more likely that our healthcare system will devolve into a single-payer system, which would require a massive federal spending increase. We must now start fresh with an open legislative process to develop innovative solutions that provide greater personal choice, protections for pre-existing conditions, increased access and lower overall costs for Kansans.”

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.