Moran repeats opposition to continuing resolutions as a practice, but he thinks that’s what’s next for now

Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran repeated a familiar refrain Wednesday with regard to the federal budget.

“Congress’s inability to resolve differences between Republicans, Democrats, individual members and the administration, means that we continue the current level of funding into the future,” Moran said. “We did so in December, extending it to January 19. Now, the question is, what happens on January 19? We need to get this resolved. The approprations process is a way to prioritize spending. Nobody should be spending the same levels from one year to the next, just based on things change.”

Also, without the power of the purse through changes in budgets, the power of Congress is reduced.

“It gives us a chance to rein in the bureaucracy of the administration by taking away money, by threatening to take away money,” Moran said. “If you just give them the same amount of money next year as they had this year, there’s less reason for them to listen to you whenever you bring the complaints on behalf of your constituents about what they are doing.”

In spite of his misgivings, Moran sees another continuing resolution on the immediate horizon.

“Where we’re headed I think, is a continuing resolution that takes us another couple of weeks into February,” Moran said. “I hope that only happens because we have a deal struck. The immigration is part of that, the so-called DACA fix is part of that, issues that are controversial. There were meetings at the White House with Republican and Democrat leaders with the President. It seems to be that there is progress being made.”

Congress has an extended weekend after they finish up this week thanks to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.