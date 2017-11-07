Moran says ‘enforcing the law’ is place to start on gun control

With gun control once again at the forefront of the conversation across the United States following the mass shooting of churchgoers in Texas this past weekend, Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran clarified his position on the issue in an interview with WIBW News Now on Monday.

“I think we start with enforcing the law, making certain the law that is currently on the books is enforced,” Moran said.

“We saw this in Las Vegas, where, by the use of a device, you can take a gun and turn it into a different kind of weapon that’s already illegal. Full enforcement of current law would be a place to start.”

Any change in law would need to start with listening to both sides and finding the common ground between individual liberty and community safety.

“I also would start with mental health reform, mental health issues,” said Moran. “I don’t know what the facts will turn out to be in Texas, but it sure seems that there is an opportunity for us to increase the number of professionals who are out there, who are caring for people with mental illness. Then, we need to make certain that those individuals who are mentally ill can’t get access to a weapon.”

The shooter in the Texas case, Devin Patrick Kelley, was an Air Force veteran who should have been barred from purchasing weapons because of a domestic violence conviction, but the Washington Post reports that his information was not entered into the National Criminal Information Center database. Nevertheless, he was dishonorably discharged from the military. The question Moran and others who have legislative oversight over Veterans Affairs issues must answer is how much responsibility does the VA continue to bear even in cases of those who are dishonorably discharged when it comes to mental health treatment?

“That is a subject of debate in Washington, D.C. today,” Moran said. “As we speak, over the last few months, this topic of, what benefits is someone who is dishonorably discharged entitled to from the VA? The answer has generally been, they are not, because we prioritize veterans who were honorably discharged. With the limited number of services, we want those who are honorably discharged to have priority over those who are not. However, the Secretary of the Department of Veteran’s Affairs has changed the rules and now has instructed the VA in the last several months to begin to provide benefits in the emergency setting, in the crisis setting, for those who are dishonorably discharged and this circumstance in Texas may bring this issue home.”

For clarity, the program allowing for other-than-honorable discharge veterans to get limited emergency mental health care from the VA does not include those who would have gone through a court-martial and then served time and been discharged, as Kelley was, but rather those who have what are called ‘bad paper’ discharges for things like drug possession.