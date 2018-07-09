Moran says meetings in Russia not ‘easy or enjoyable’

Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran said that the conversations he was a part of with a group of Senators that visited Russia over the 4th of July were not easy ones.

“I insisted in every meeting that there needed to be real change in the behavior of Russia before any change could occur in the relationship between our two countries,” said Moran. “Mostly, in that regard, we talked about Ukraine and Crimea.”

Moran is referring to the military action that the Russians have taken to annex land that was claimed by the Ukraine. The Senators also spoke with the Russians about their role in Syria and also about the election interference that Russia has had both in the United States and in Europe. The Russians didn’t admit to anything.

“Reaction to that was denial, obfuscation, long diatribes and lots of complaints about the United States,” said Moran.

Russian officials have described the meetings as easy. That’s not how Moran saw it.

“I was in the meetings,” said Moran. “I don’t think there were meetings that took place in my absence. There was nothing that was anything but straightforward, direct and long-lasting. None of the meetings were easy or enjoyable. There was very little time spent on pleasantries and the vast majority of time spent on dialogue about serious issues between our two countries.”

Moran said he doesn’t believe the Russians when they say they didn’t interfere with U.S. elections and he doesn’t believe them when they describe the meetings so differently than they actually occurred.