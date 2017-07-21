Moran still unsure of Senate’s direction on healthcare

Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran said Friday he doesn’t know what the Senate will be voting on Tuesday with regard to health care.

“It could be what the House passed,” said Moran. “It could be what the Senate was intending to replace that House passed version with. It could be full repeal. It is at least rumored to be there’s a new plan we haven’t even seen, which suggests we’ve got our work cut out for us in the next few days to figure out what’s going on.”

Senators are waiting on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to let them know the direction they are headed. Moran repeated his previous position that Obamacare has failed in many instances.

“We need to start over,” said Moran. “I would do that with bringing in the experts, the think tanks, those who know the most about health care, rather than doing what it appears we’re headed to doing, which is tinkering with Obamacare.”

Moran is still firmly against single-payer healthcare, though he is willing to listen to all sides.

“It’s not what I believe should happen,” said Moran. “I would welcome the debate across the political spectrum, across the area of health expertise, from conservative to liberal and let them make the case.”

Moran also said he would consult with health care providers in Kansas to find out the best solution.