Moran to Seek Reelection in 2022
Results from the election aren’t even official yet, but we already have a candidate for the 2022 race.
Senator Jerry Moran plans to seek reelection in 2022.
Moran spokesman Tom Brandt confirmed the two-term Republican senator’s intent.
The 66-year-old Moran has faced questions about whether he’d seek to unseat Democratic Governor Laura Kelly in two years, or even retire from politics.
This election, Democrats failed to flip enough seats in this year’s elections to win an outright majority in the Senate.
Republicans will hold 50 seats and Democrats will hold 48, with runoffs coming in January in two races in Georgia.
Moran was first elected to the Senate in 2010 after serving 14 years representing the 1st Congressional District.
Before entering Congress, he served in the Kansas Legislature, and was the state Senate’s majority leader.
A finance report filed with the Federal Election Commission showed that Moran’s campaign committee ended September with more than $2.4 million in cash.