Moran to speak at KSU about global security on 9/11

by on August 16, 2018 at 10:25 AM (52 mins ago)

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran is speaking at Kansas State University about global security on the 17th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

Moran’s appearance is part of the Landon Lecture series.  The series is named for former Kansas Governor Alf Landon, who was the 1936 Republican nominee for president.  The series was established in 1966 to bring in speakers to discuss issues facing business, politics and international relations.

Moran will talk about how the terrorist attack shaped his priorities.  The lecture is free and open to the public.

