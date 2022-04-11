More COVID-19 Stimulus Money Awarded

More federal money from the COVID pandemic relief plan is about to be distributed in the Sunflower State.
$51 million will be distributed to Medicaid home and community-based services providers beginning in June.
The bonuses will benefit approximately 24,000 direct support workers in the state.
Each care worker could receive up to a $2,000 bonus.
Provider agencies will receive a payment amount based on their number of current direct care workers and immediate supervisors.
All funds go directly to direct service workers and their immediate supervisors.
Additionally, as an incentive to bring more direct support workers to the field, agencies will receive $1,500 dollars per new staff for a recruitment bonus.
The distribution will be administered by the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The plan has received federal approval.
The goal is to improve access to services and increase capacity, including those with disabilities and behavioral health challenges, to receive care in their homes and communities.