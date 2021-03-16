      Weather Alert

More Eligible for Vaccine Starting Monday

Mar 16, 2021 @ 9:36am

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has announced that local health departments could begin vaccinating individuals in Phases Three and Four, starting on Monday, March 22nd.

These two phases in the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization plan focus on persons aged 16 to 64 with certain medical conditions, critical workers who cannot work remotely but did not meet the definition of high-contact, and anyone previously eligible to receive a vaccine in Phases One and Two.

While KDHE announced that it was opening up the vaccinations to people in Phases Three and Four next Monday, be sure to check with your county health department, as they might make adjustments to this schedule.

The state will also activate more providers to complete vaccinations, including safety-net clinics, pharmacies, hospitals, and medical practices.

Kansas will also partner with the federal government to set up mass vaccination sites.

