More Free Children’s Books Available

The Kansas Children’s Cabinet will begin matching dollar-for-dollar investments made by local Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library programs, and that means more books for little kids.
Kansas children who participate in the Imagination Library program will have an age-appropriate book mailed to them from birth until they turn 5 years old.
The goal of this additional funding is to increase the number of children signed up and expand the reach of local contributions.
The Kansas Children’s Cabinet has been working to expand access to the program to every child under five years old throughout Kansas, no matter their family’s income level or background.
Since every family must be signed up through a local community program, enlisting nonprofits to participate is essential.
Efforts to date have resulted in an increase from 82 to 98 community programs, adding coverage in 65 additional zip codes across a total of 91 counties.