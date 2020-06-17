More Furloughs – and Help for the Furloughed – at K-State
Kansas State University will implement additional emergency furloughs for eight employees in Information Technology Services beginning June 28.
The action is estimated to save more than $100,000.
Since May, the university has furloughed 430 employees due to COVID-19 impacts to university operations, saving nearly $2.75 million.
K-State’s Division of Human Capital Services is working with the affected employees on options for federal and state benefits.
Furloughed employees may qualify for state unemployment benefits.
The KSU Foundation has also set up funds to assist employees experiencing financial hardships because of COVID-19 furloughs.
They can apply for grant funds up to $700.
Priority will be given to those demonstrating need.
Awards will be reviewed each business day in the order of application, with notification of status within three to four business days.