More Hospitals Requiring COVID-19 Vaccinations

At least six Kansas health systems are requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 within the next three months, according to the Kansas Hospital Association.
Pratt Regional Medical Center required employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine by August 9th.
Lawrence Memorial Hospital and the University of Kansas health system said that a majority of their employees have been vaccinated.
Kansas’ hospitals are worried about the upcoming flu season because they’re already strained by the surge in COVID-19 cases.
Wichita’s four hospitals have been operating for weeks at full capacity, with limited beds and staff.
At Wesley Healthcare, a shortage of nurses and a growing number of mostly unvaccinated patients is straining the system.
Meanwhile, The University of Kansas Health System said 13 people died at its facilities in less than a week.
Its chief medical officer, Steve Stites, noted that the health system had far more COVID-19 patients on Labor Day this year than it did last year, The Kansas City Star reported.