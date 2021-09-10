      Weather Alert

More Hospitals Requiring COVID-19 Vaccinations

Sep 10, 2021 @ 5:51am

At least six Kansas health systems are requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 within the next three months, according to the Kansas Hospital Association.

Pratt Regional Medical Center required employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine by August 9th.

Lawrence Memorial Hospital and the University of Kansas health system said that a majority of their employees have been vaccinated.

Kansas’ hospitals are worried about the upcoming flu season because they’re already strained by the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Wichita’s four hospitals have been operating for weeks at full capacity, with limited beds and staff.

At Wesley Healthcare, a shortage of nurses and a growing number of mostly unvaccinated patients is straining the system.

Meanwhile, The University of Kansas Health System said 13 people died at its facilities in less than a week.

Its chief medical officer, Steve Stites, noted that the health system had far more COVID-19 patients on Labor Day this year than it did last year, The Kansas City Star reported.

