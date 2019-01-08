WIBW News Now!

More like January, but still nice Tuesday

by on January 8, 2019 at 4:49 AM (27 mins ago)

It will be somewhat cooler, but still no travel issues for the next few days.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Windy and cooler this morning, with a high at 50.

Tonight: Clear and colder, with a low at 25.

Tomorrow: Sunny and not as breezy, with a high at 42.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high at 45.

Friday: Drizzle early with rain in the afternoon, with a high at 42.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 23.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 46.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high at 47.

Friday: A slight chance of freezing rain before 7am, then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high at 44.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.