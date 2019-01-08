More like January, but still nice Tuesday

It will be somewhat cooler, but still no travel issues for the next few days.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Windy and cooler this morning, with a high at 50.

Tonight: Clear and colder, with a low at 25.

Tomorrow: Sunny and not as breezy, with a high at 42.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high at 45.

Friday: Drizzle early with rain in the afternoon, with a high at 42.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 23.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 46.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high at 47.

Friday: A slight chance of freezing rain before 7am, then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high at 44.