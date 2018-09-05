More rain through the week

Rain chances continue across already soaked ground.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Showers spreading from north central into northeast Kansas, with a high at 78.

Tonight: Occasional rain and a few storms, with a low at 68.

Thursday: Showers and a few storms, with a high at 75.

Friday: Rain likely, with a high at 74.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high at 78. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low at 65.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high at 73.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high at 73.