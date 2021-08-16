More School Districts Considering, Mandating Masks

Another Kansas school district is reinstating masking requirements to combat COVID-19 as the number of cases shoots upward.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Kansas has risen over the past two weeks from 667 new cases per day on July 27 to 1,683 new cases per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
That has led to three active clusters at schools and four active sports outbreaks, according to state health officials.
Amid the rise in cases, the Manhattan-Ogden school district’s board voted last week to require students, teachers, and staff to wear masks while inside district buildings for the first five weeks of the school year, regardless of their vaccination status, The Manhattan Mercury reports.
Douglas County leaders also expressed interest in potential mask requirements for children who are not yet eligible for vaccination, noting that not all school districts in the county were requiring masks, the Lawrence Journal-World reports.