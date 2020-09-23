More Schools Going Virtual, Postponing Games
More Kansas schools have ended in-person classes and canceled sports because of coronavirus exposure and team quarantines.
Both Haysville and Derby have quarantined their high school football teams, but Derby still plans to hold Friday night’s game, the Wichita Eagle reported.
Chanute has canceled football games, but is continuing in-person classes against the recommendation of the state’s reopening guide.
The school board in Atwood overruled the superintendent’s decision to move classes to remote learning – before reversing course.
In Abilene, Superintendent Greg Brown said that all classes will be remote for two weeks after four adults tested positive, and another four who are sick await test results.
In El Dorado, the high school soccer team is in quarantine after a potential exposure and soccer games have been postponed.
In Winfield, the high school volleyball team that had practices and matches suspended after two student-athletes tested positive.
Fort Scott, Independence and Chanute in southeast Kansas canceled football for two weeks, the newspaper reported.