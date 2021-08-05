More Schools Mask Up

A growing number of Kansas school districts are imposing mask mandates because of the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant, just before in-person classes resume for the fall.
At least nine districts serving more than 92,000 students had imposed a mask requirement at least for students under age 12 – who can’t get vaccinated – and most are requiring masks for everyone indoors.
The nine districts serve more than 19% of the state’s 476,000 students.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported this week that only 45.4% of Kansas’ 2.9 million residents were fully vaccinated.
Governor Laura Kelly is recommending that K-12 schools require everyone to wear masks indoors or on buses, regardless of whether they are vaccinated.