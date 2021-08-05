      Weather Alert

More Schools Mask Up

Aug 5, 2021 @ 8:10am

A growing number of Kansas school districts are imposing mask mandates because of the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant, just before in-person classes resume for the fall.

At least nine districts serving more than 92,000 students had imposed a mask requirement at least for students under age 12 – who can’t get vaccinated – and most are requiring masks for everyone indoors.

The nine districts serve more than 19% of the state’s 476,000 students.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported this week that only 45.4% of Kansas’ 2.9 million residents were fully vaccinated.

Governor Laura Kelly is recommending that K-12 schools require everyone to wear masks indoors or on buses, regardless of whether they are vaccinated.

You May Also Like
Haze and Smoke From Pacific Northwest Fires Reach Kansas
SBA Has New PPP Loan Forgiveness Website
Royals Trade Duffy to Dodgers
Kansas Schools Face Mix of Recommendations and Mandates
Governor Issues New Mask Mandate
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On