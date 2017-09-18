Morning rain Monday

It will be wet Monday, but there won’t be much chance of severe weather.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Occasional showers and a few thunderstorms through early afternoon, with a high at 78.
Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms late, with a low at 65.
Tomorrow: Windy and warmer, with a high at 88.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Areas of fog before 7am. Otherwise, gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 83.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 66.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 94.