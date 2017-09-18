Morning rain Monday

It will be wet Monday, but there won’t be much chance of severe weather.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Occasional showers and a few thunderstorms through early afternoon, with a high at 78.

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms late, with a low at 65.

Tomorrow: Windy and warmer, with a high at 88.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Areas of fog before 7am. Otherwise, gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 83.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 66.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 94.