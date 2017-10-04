Morris County Ranch Rodeo Champions Crowned

Lonesome Pine Ranch of Cedar Point claimed team honors at the Morris County Invitational Ranch Rodeo in Council Grove.

Sponsored by the Morris County Youth Rodeo Association, competition featured 11working ranch teams from throughout the Flint Hills.

Rezac Land and Livestock of Onaga collected second place team awards. Third went to the combined team of Broken H Ranch and Hebb Cattle, Bronson and Fall River.

In the Junior Ranch Rodeo, featuring cowboys and cowgirls, 13 years and younger, first place went to the Wilson Ranch of Council Grove.

The Vogel Ranch, Chase County, was second in junior competition, while Arndt Ranch, Lyon County, came in third.

Riding for the champion team, Bud Higgs, Troy Higgs, Paul Osgood and Travis Duncan placed second in both team penning and double mugging. They were third in steer branding and fifth in team roping.

The Rezac foursome of Russell Rezac, Cory Lundberg, Tyrell McClintock and Dixon Winn was first in steer branding and team roping. They were sixth in team penning and seventh in double mugging

Cliff Hall, Bailey Hebb, Josh Lilley and Chris Potter placed first in team penning. The third place team was also fourth in both steer branding and team roping.

Johnson Ranch, Dwight, was first in the double mugging event.

With Cole Wilson, Jayden Patry and Pax Vogel, Wilson Ranch placed first in team penning and ribbon roping.

Second place Vogel Ranch placed first in calf branding.

Mutton busting was an event attraction for cowboys and cowgirls six and under with Lane Bell the winner.