Mortgage Money Available

The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation launched the Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund – or KHAF – providing mortgage and utility assistance to households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The KHAF program, supported through funding from the federal government, is meant to help qualifying Kansans get current on their mortgages and property taxes, and avoid foreclosure.
To qualify for assistance, applicants must own their primary residence in Kansas; provide valid identification; meet income guidelines; be at risk of losing their home; and experience a documented financial hardship during the COVID pandemic.
Households earning up to 150 percent of their area’s median income are eligible to apply.
Assistance is paid directly to the lender or service provider.
Eligible homeowners may receive up to $35,000 in mortgage assistance.
For more information, visit KSHousingCorp.org