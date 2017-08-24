Mosquitoes carrying West Nile found in Shawnee County

The Shawnee County Health Department has reported to the county commissioners that there have been findings of mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus in Shawnee County.

“We have six traps throughout Shawnee County,” said Ed Kalas, Division Manager for Health Protection at the Shawnee County Health Department. “Since we started testing the week of May 24, each of those traps have had some West Nile Virus found in the mosquitoes.”

So far no cases of West Nile have been found in humans in Shawnee County.

Even though most humans are asymptomatic, Ami Worthington from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment explained the symptoms that occur when someone is infected with West Nile Virus.

”About 20 percent of individuals will show symptoms including fever, rash and joint pains,” said Worthington.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention shared some steps that people can take to reduce the probability of being bit by a mosquito including reducing the amount of standing water around the house and wearing protective, light colored and loose clothing.

A few ways to get rid of standing water would be to empty out all buckets, fix leaky faucets, clean gutters and dispose of old tires.

To learn more about protection from mosquitoes visit www.cdc.gov/features/stopmosquitoes.