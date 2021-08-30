Most Kansas Students Must Mask

More than half of Kansas students are now required to wear masks in school as the delta variant rages, leading to widespread quarantines, and forcing one district to call off classes because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Thirty of the state’s 50 largest districts have mask mandates in place, with most passed in the last month during often heated meetings and protests.
Several other smaller districts also have mandated masks as well, including Atchison and Wamego.
The state averaged 1,387 new COVID-19 cases per day for the seven days ending last Friday, the highest average in seven months.
Most of the mandates require masks for all students.
In the Wellington district, schools were shuttered and sports practices canceled as of last Friday.
The move comes after there were at least 40 positive cases in the first eight days of school, and outbreaks were identified in three of the district’s six buildings.