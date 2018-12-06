Mostly dry after light snow this morning

Keep the lip balm and hand lotion around as other than a little snow today, it’s going to be mostly dry through the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Light snow this morning, then clearing and colder this afternoon, with a high at 33.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 15.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a high at 35.

Saturday and Sunday: Dry, with a high at 35.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 30. North wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 19.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 34.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 33.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 36.