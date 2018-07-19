WIBW News Now!

WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Heat Advisory until 8:00pm on July 19, 2018

Mostly hot with a chance at a pop-up storm

by on July 19, 2018 at 4:50 AM (1 hour ago)

There’s a chance a morning storm could hold together and we might see one pop up this afternoon.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Hot and sticky with a high at 98 and a heat index in the 103 to 107 range.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 72.

Tomorrow: Sunny, not quite as hot, with a high at 92.

Saturday: Sunny and warm, with a high at 92.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 99. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 96.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 95.

