Mostly hot with a chance at a pop-up storm

There’s a chance a morning storm could hold together and we might see one pop up this afternoon.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Hot and sticky with a high at 98 and a heat index in the 103 to 107 range.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 72.
Tomorrow: Sunny, not quite as hot, with a high at 92.
Saturday: Sunny and warm, with a high at 92.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 99. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 72.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 96.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 95.