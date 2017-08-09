Mother, daughter found slain in southern Kansas home; suspect arrested in Texas

Police in southern Kansas’ Newton say a man suspected in the slayings of his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter has been arrested in Texas.

Authorities say 24-year-old Alyssa Runyon and daughter Zaylynn Paz were found dead shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday by Runyon’s ex-boyfriend in bedrooms in the

victims’ duplex.

Police said the girl had been fatally stabbed and that her mother strangled.

Police said the suspect was arrested shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Taylor, Texas, where he allegedly was found driving Runyon’s vehicle when he arrived at a relative’s home.

The Newton Police Department identified the suspect as 19-year-old Keith Lane Hawkins, of Taylor, Texas.

There was no immediate word about any charges.

Police Chief Eric Murphy said the suspect has been previously arrested and has been known to law enforcers in and around 19,000-resident Newton.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting.