Mother Earth News Fair at Kansas Expocentre this weekend

The Mother Earth News Fair is this weekend at the Kansas Expocentre. The Fair runs on Saturday, October 21st from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 22nd from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“At the fair, we try to make sure that we are educating people on how to be a little bit more self-reliant, how to be a little bit more sustainable,” said Alec Weaver, Associate Producer of National Events for Mother Earth News. “You want to do for yourself. If that’s just having a home garden, or if that’s completely moving off grid and having a multiple acre homestead. You can learn whatever you want about self-reliance and sustainability through the fair.”

If you’re interested in using your own hands to make your own foods, toiletries, pizza ovens, wood-burning heaters and more, you can learn all of that at the fair.

“We started doing more hands on demonstrations this year,” said Weaver. “It’s a take and make sort of thing. If you want to learn how to do something as simple as churn butter, which a lot of people don’t know how to do, you can do that. You want to learn how to make your own cheese, you can do that.”

There will also be a bookstore that does not require an admission ticket to get in to.

“You can come, you can shop some of our books that we have, some cooking utensils and things like that,” said Weaver. “We’ll have T-shirts for 5 bucks. That’s completely free to the public. If you just kind of want to come, check out what we’re about, check out some of the subjects we’ll be covering, come into the bookstore and check things out. If you make a purchase over $50, you automatically get into the fair.”

To purchase wristband passes, inquire about exhibiting or check programming, visit