Mother Expresses Thanks to Children’s Rescuers
A mother whose estranged husband is charged with killing the couple’s two sons before fleeing with their two daughters is thanking the people who helped track down the girls nearly 400 miles away in Oklahoma.
Tara Jackson’s attorney, Gary Nelson, also described the deaths of 14-year-old Logan Jackson and 12-year-old Austin Jackson as “traumatic.”
He asked for privacy during the months that Tara and her family have ahead of them.
The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office said Tara Jackson went to the home of Donny Ray Jackson Jr., 40, on Saturday with the children’s paternal grandmother after one of the siblings didn’t show up for a soccer game.
They found one of the boys dead, and law enforcement then discovered the other body.
The boys’ younger sisters, 3-year-old Aven Jackson and 7-year-old Nora Jackson, were found unharmed in Oklahoma after a massive search.
Their father was charged with capital murder and two alternative counts of first-degree murder.