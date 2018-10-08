Mother files lawsuit against Kansas DCF saying they are to blame for 2-year-old girl’s death

The mother of a 2-year-old girl who was fatally mauled in a Topeka home is suing welfare workers.

The Kansas City Star reports that the lawsuit filed last month says the Kansas Department for Children and Families and foster care contractors put the girl back into the same unsafe home from which she had been removed. The suit says officials should have known that two vicious pit bulls dogs with a history of previous attacks were kept at the home.

The girl, identified in the lawsuit as “P.N.D.”, was killed in September 2016 when she went outside while her father was sleeping and was “repeatedly attacked” by one or two of the dogs.

Spokeswomen for DCF and the contractor said Friday that they can’t comment because of the pending lawsuit.