Mother of Evan Brewer pleads guilty

A Kansas woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her 3-year-old son, whose body was found encased in concrete.

KAKE-TV reports that 37-year-old Miranda Miller on Wednesday also entered guilty pleas to aggravated kidnapping, child abuse and aggravated child endangerment. Prosecutors say Miller and her boyfriend, 41-year-old Stephen Bodine, tortured Evan Brewer for months before his death.

Miller previously testified against Bodine in exchange for the chance to plead guilty to a less serious charge.

Bodine was convicted last month of first-degree murder and faces a possible life sentence at his Dec. 17 sentencing. Miller’s deal likely would limit her sentence to about 27 years.