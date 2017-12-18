WIBW News Now!

Mother says son’s drowning at Fort Scott foster home was neglect

by on December 18, 2017 at 12:34 PM

The mother of a 22-month-old boy who drowned in a fish pond at his foster parents’ home says the child died because of neglect, despite a ruling from the state that his death was an accident.

Conner Hawes died August 18th in a pond at a Fort Scott home. A sheriff’s report says his foster father was watching television while Conner and three other foster children were outside before the drowning.

The Kansas Department of Children and Families and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s office ruled the boy’s death an accidental drowning.

The boy’s mother, Beth Hawes, disputes the finding that the death was an accident.

The Wichita Eagle reports because the DCF considers the death an accident, the agency won’t disclose records on how Conner’s death was handled.

