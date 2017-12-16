A 6-year-old Kansas boy is spreading Christmas joy to police in the Kansas City area, delivering more than 300 homemade ornaments to show thanks for their service. The Kansas City Star reports that Brandi Davis has joined her son, Oliver, in stopping at various police departments since Dec. 5 to surprise officers with heart-shaped ornaments, all personally signed by Oliver.
Mother and son spreading Christmas cheer
