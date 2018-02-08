WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


43°F
Clear
Feels Like 40°
Winds West 6 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy30°
12°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Snow Showers20°
11°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy33°
11°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear39°
23°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Mostly Cloudy45°
24°

Mother sues over 2-year-old daughter’s death in Kansas

by on February 8, 2018 at 3:30 PM

A mother of a slain 2-year-old has filed a lawsuit against the suburban Kansas City girl’s father, his fiance and the fiancee’s father.

The Kansas City Star reports that Stephanie Porting alleges in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that Lindsey Thomasson committed intentional battery as well as negligent physical discipline.  Thomasson was caring for Porting’s daughter, Presley, when the girl died in February of 2017.

Thomasson has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in Presley’s death.  The charge alleges the girl died from child abuse.  Presley’s last name has been listed both as Russom and Porting in court documents.

The suit also alleges Presley’s father, Nick Russom, and Thomasson’s father, Michael Thomasson, should have known Thomasson was abusing Presley.  The girl lived with Russom and his fiancee in Gardner.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.