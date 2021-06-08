Mother, Two Children Die In Boating Accident

A mother and two young children died Saturday in a boating accident on the Neosho River that also hospitalized the father, Kansas state game wardens said.
The accident happened early in the evening in the area of the Burlington City Dam, according to the Kansas City Star.
The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism said in a news release that the family of two adults and two children were boating on the river when their vessel stalled in rapid, aerated water near the low-head dam.
The operator lost control and everyone was thrown out of the boat.
Rescue crews saved a man – identified as Wesley Sharp from Shawnee – and took him to Burlington Hospital, where he was in stable condition.
One woman, identified as Maribel Moran, and the couple’s 3-year-old and 5-year-old children, were found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the hospital.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for an older daughter at gofund.me/315acc28