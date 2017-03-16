WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


62°F
Clear
Feels Like 62°
Winds SE 17 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy67°
51°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy71°
36°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear64°
46°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear81°
55°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Mostly Cloudy71°
43°

Motion to dismiss part of Kansas State Title IX case denied

by on March 16, 2017 at 9:33 AM (4 hours ago)

A federal judge has dismissed part of a Title IX lawsuit filed against Kansas State by two women who allege they were raped at off-campus fraternity houses.

The Manhattan Mercury reports the court dismissed the claims of one former Kansas State student because her alleged assault occurred at a private apartment complex.

But U.S. Judge Julie Robinson denied Kansas State’s motion to dismiss the part of the lawsuit that deals with off-campus fraternity houses.

The two students say in their lawsuit the university didn’t investigate when they reported they were raped in off-campus fraternities. They argued the university has substantial control over off-campus fraternities and are required to investigate.

Kansas State has argued laws don’t require the university to investigate sexual assaults when they happen off campus.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.