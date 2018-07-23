WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


89°F
Clear
Feels Like 88°
Winds NNW 6 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear90°
69°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear91°
63°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy93°
68°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm83°
61°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy83°
64°

Motion to remove judge from Dana Chandler double murder case denied

by on July 23, 2018 at 12:00 PM (4 hours ago)

A Kansas woman whose convictions in the 2002 shooting deaths of her ex-husband and his fiancee were overturned has lost her bid to have her trial judge removed from the case.

The Capital-Journal reports that a judge on Friday denied the request by Dana Chandler to remove Shawnee County Judge Nancy Parrish from future court hearings in Chandler’s case.  Shawnee County Judge Teresa Watson issued an order saying Chandler’s request fell short of warranting appointment of a new judge.

Parrish presided over Chandler’s double murder trial and sentenced her to 100 years in prison for the 2002 killings of Michael Sisco and Karen Harkness.

The Kansas Supreme Court in April overturned Chandler’s convictions, saying Shawnee County prosecutors falsely claimed that Sisco had taken out a protection from abuse order against Chandler before the killings.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.